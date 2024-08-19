DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 13,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 29,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDI. Wedbush increased their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDI. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

