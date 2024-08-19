Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Price Reaches $0.0584 on Major Exchanges

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $31.39 million and approximately $306,362.73 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.0594478 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $293,666.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory (new) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

