Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,815.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,653,000 after buying an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.28. 931,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,101. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

