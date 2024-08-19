Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 143 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $674.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. The stock has a market cap of $290.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.01. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

