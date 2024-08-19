Donald L. Hagan LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $42.60. 1,441,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,247. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

