Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Scilex were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scilex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Scilex by 68.4% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scilex Stock Down 0.8 %
SCLX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 901,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,416. The stock has a market cap of $235.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Scilex Holding has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
