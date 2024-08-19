Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 2,142 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,915. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

