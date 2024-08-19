dogwifhat (WIF) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.39 Billion

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dogwifhat has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $256.30 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,845,598 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,598.386648. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.36778397 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 489 active market(s) with $237,505,571.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

