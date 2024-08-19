DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Raised to $8.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

DLO opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. DLocal has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.18 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in DLocal by 1,124.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

