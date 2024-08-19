Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $133.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.16. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $147.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $4,835,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 23.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 619,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,078,000 after buying an additional 116,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 588.8% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

