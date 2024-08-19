Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.47. Approximately 16,574,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 70,157,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,087,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $41,164,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $24,699,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $13,683,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $10,158,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

