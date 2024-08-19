Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,049 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.75% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $43,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.92. 248,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

