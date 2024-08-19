Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Shares Bought by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000.

Shares of DFGX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,745. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.3571 per share. This represents a $4.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

