Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,317,000 after buying an additional 262,044 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,220,000 after buying an additional 238,906 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after buying an additional 710,028 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,125,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,179,000 after buying an additional 88,069 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,016,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after buying an additional 68,992 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 413,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,114. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

