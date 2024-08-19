DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $16.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DBRG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.47.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 944.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

