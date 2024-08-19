dForce USD (USX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,616.93

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and $3,616.93 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00113638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010480 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99950732 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $6,996.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.