Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $56.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLNG

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after buying an additional 1,802,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $12,102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 433,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.