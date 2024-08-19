Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

DESP has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Despegar.com Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $10.29 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

