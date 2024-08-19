Demars Financial Group LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $17,670,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,775 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

