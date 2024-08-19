Demars Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.73.

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.60. 1,209,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.02. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

