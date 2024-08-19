Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 199,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,279. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $876.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 1.78%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 155.84%.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,440 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,098 shares of company stock worth $67,798. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 555.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

