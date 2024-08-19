Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $142.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DELL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272,200. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

