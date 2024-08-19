Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,360,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,290,751. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average of $120.88. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

