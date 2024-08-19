DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Hits $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00072368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007804 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

"

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

