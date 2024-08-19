David L. Finkelstein Sells 50,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.9 %

NLY traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,011,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,555. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.