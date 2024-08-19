David L. Finkelstein Sells 50,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.9 %
NLY traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,011,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,555. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.53.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.
Get Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
