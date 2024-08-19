Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Daily Journal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $448.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Daily Journal has a 12 month low of $286.05 and a 12 month high of $474.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $617.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 115.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Stories

