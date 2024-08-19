Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and $78.30 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Dai
Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,365,382,703 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
