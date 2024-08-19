Dacxi (DACXI) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Dacxi has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Dacxi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Dacxi has a total market cap of $9.35 million and $27,234.60 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dacxi launched on July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com. Dacxi’s official website is dacxicoin.io. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dacxi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dacxi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dacxi using one of the exchanges listed above.

