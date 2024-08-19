CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Williams Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6,200.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 415,844 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,442,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432,018. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

