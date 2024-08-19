Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Hovde Group cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Customers Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.