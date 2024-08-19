Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $301.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.54. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $303.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 and have sold 14,215 shares worth $4,011,165. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,816,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.