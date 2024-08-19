Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.93.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.97. 402,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,078. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

