CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.78. 5,258,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.97 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 499.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

