Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 671,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,232. The company has a market cap of $508.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,077 shares of company stock valued at $608,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

