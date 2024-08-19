Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.03. 3,423,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

