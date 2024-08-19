CorMedix’s (CRMD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $264.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.60.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CorMedix by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

