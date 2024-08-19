Cormark Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$140.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Cargojet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$159.55.

Cargojet stock opened at C$124.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$119.84. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. In related news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50. Insiders sold a total of 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

