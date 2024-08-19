Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.82. 1,145,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,106,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Core Scientific by 157.7% during the second quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 156,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in Core Scientific by 440.8% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 478,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 389,629 shares during the last quarter.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

