Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Sells $203,588.20 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $203,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,574.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CMT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. 36,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,511. The company has a market cap of $156.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 49,501 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 151.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

