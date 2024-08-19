Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Sells $203,588.20 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $203,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,574.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CMT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. 36,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,511. The company has a market cap of $156.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
