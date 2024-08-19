Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.97), with a volume of 623835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.60 ($0.97).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £581.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Sian Hill acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,918.28). Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.



Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

