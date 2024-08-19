Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CPRT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.59. 3,379,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.28. Copart has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after buying an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,017,000 after buying an additional 1,199,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,867,000 after buying an additional 370,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

