Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
CPRT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.59. 3,379,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.28. Copart has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
