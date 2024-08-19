Comparing LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) & Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tomra Systems ASA and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tomra Systems ASA N/A N/A N/A LanzaTech Global -152.29% -79.28% -39.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tomra Systems ASA and LanzaTech Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tomra Systems ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A LanzaTech Global 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

LanzaTech Global has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 383.46%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Tomra Systems ASA.

This table compares Tomra Systems ASA and LanzaTech Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tomra Systems ASA N/A N/A N/A $2.46 5.89 LanzaTech Global $67.69 million 3.83 -$134.10 million ($0.49) -2.67

Tomra Systems ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tomra Systems ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tomra Systems ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tomra Systems ASA beats LanzaTech Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tomra Systems ASA

(Get Free Report)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems. This segment is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers. The TOMRA Recycling segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of sorting and processing technology for waste management companies or plant builders. This segment offers sorting systems for waste and metal material streams; and ore sorting systems for mining companies. The TOMRA Food segment is involved in the development, production, sale, and service of sorting and processing technology, including sensor-based sorting solutions and integrated post-harvest solutions to detect and remove unwanted materials from manufacturing and processing lines for fresh and processed food industries. Tomra Systems ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.