Comparing CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yoshiharu Global and CAVA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57

Volatility & Risk

CAVA Group has a consensus target price of $82.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.38%. Given CAVA Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAVA Group has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and CAVA Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $9.21 million 0.76 -$3.04 million ($3.40) -1.67 CAVA Group $784.62 million 14.38 $13.28 million $0.41 241.37

CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -33.01% -92.09% -22.00% CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98%

Summary

CAVA Group beats Yoshiharu Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

