Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,039. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

