Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.38.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $205.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $115,883.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,883.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $4,170,337.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,020,588.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,505 shares of company stock worth $29,218,061 over the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

