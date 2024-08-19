Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

COEP opened at $0.21 on Monday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.90.

Get Coeptis Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Coeptis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.