Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 589,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,564 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $76.42. 1,220,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

