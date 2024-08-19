CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 43,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,734. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

