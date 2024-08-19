Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Shopify by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

Shopify Stock Down 0.4 %

SHOP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,403,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,806. The company has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

