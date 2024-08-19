Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19,442.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 114,712 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAUG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,823 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.